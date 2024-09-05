Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz. And today, it’s the ultimate Manchester United quiz.

Statistically, they’re the most successful club in Premier League history. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a packed trophy cabinet and influence extending beyond our shores.

But how well do you know the Red Devils? Let’s separate the casuals from the die-hards.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: PA) MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes

We’ve compiled 40 questions on Manchester United Football Club and we know that only the loyalest will get 100 per cent correct. No time limit, however – we’re not that mean.

We’re even going to give you hints: simply sign into Kwizly and you can use the little hint button to get rid of one of the four multiple-choice options on each question.

This is a quiz that digs deep into the Busby babes, the Fergie fledglings and everything in between. From the greats to the golden eras, we want to test you on all things United.

Remember to share your score @FourFourTwo and send to your United-supporting mates. Come on then, what have you got?



Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ultimate Manchester United quiz

More Manchester United quizzes

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's top 10 goalscorers and top 10 appearance makers ever?

Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?

Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2008?

Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999?

Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United faced in their treble-winning season?

Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our Eric Cantona quotes quiz?