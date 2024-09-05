The Ultimate Manchester United quiz

By
published

The ultimate Manchester United quiz - how much do you know about the Red Devils, from the past to the present day?

The Ultimate Manchester United quiz
The Ultimate Manchester United quiz (Image credit: Future)

Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz. And today, it’s the ultimate Manchester United quiz.

Statistically, they’re the most successful club in Premier League history. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a packed trophy cabinet and influence extending beyond our shores.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 