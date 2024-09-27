Line-up quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up that beat Manchester City 4-3 in 2004?

By
published

Newcastle United claimed a thrilling victory over Manchester City 20 years ago - but who was in the Magpies starting XI?

Graeme Souness was in charge of Newcastle United in 2004
Graeme Souness was in charge of Newcastle United in 2004 (Image credit: Owen Humphreys)

It's another football quiz! Newcastle United will host Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend and that's the inspiration behind our latest teaser.

If Eddie Howe's side can repeat the Magpies' heroics from this fixture 20 years ago, the Toon Army will be delighted – and so will Arsenal and Liverpool fans.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.