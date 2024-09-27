Line-up quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up that beat Manchester City 4-3 in 2004?

Graeme Souness was in charge of Newcastle United in 2004

It's another football quiz! Newcastle United will host Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend and that's the inspiration behind our latest teaser.

If Eddie Howe's side can repeat the Magpies' heroics from this fixture 20 years ago, the Toon Army will be delighted – and so will Arsenal and Liverpool fans.

City were the visitors to St James' Park in October 2004, with new Magpies boss Graeme Souness masterminding a thrilling 4-3 win over Newcastle legend Kevin Keegan's Citizens side.

Our task for this Premier League quiz is to name every member of the Newcastle starting line-up that day, from the goalkeeper to the forwards.

As ever on these line-up quizzes, there's no time limit don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates.

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

How many can you name?

