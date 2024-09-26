Line-up quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up that played Inter Milan in 2010?

Can you remember the full line-up for this classic?

Football quiz time – and we're looking for the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the famous 2010/11 Champions League game against Inter Milan.

Tottenham arrived at the home of reigning European champions Inter Milan in their first UEFA Champions League campaign since the tournament re-formatted in 1992. Harry Redknapp's side had confirmed qualification the season prior in dramatic fashion, beating Manchester City away to beat the Cityzens to the final qualification spot in the Premier League.

Drawn into a group alongside FC Twente and Werder Bremen, the Lilywhites arrived at the San Siro tied at the top of their group alongside Inter Milan.

QUIZ Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the 2017 Europa League final against Ajax?

The Italian giants took charge of the action quickly, taking the lead inside two minutes before the Spurs keeper saw red with just eight minutes on the clock.

Inter took full advantage of the extra man, going four-up in the 35th minute thanks to a Samuel Eto'o goal, with Spurs fans praying the game wouldn't turn into a complete humiliation in the remaining hour.

However, the tides turned in the second half, with a certain winger announcing himself in emphatic fashion, grabbing a hat-trick to limit the damage to just a 4-3 defeat.

There's no time limit for this Tottenham quiz and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of that team can you name?

