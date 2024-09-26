Line-up quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up that played Inter Milan in 2010?

Tottenham came out second best in a thriller at the San Siro - but one superstar impressed in particular

Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s Welsh defender Gareth Bale (L) vies with Inter Milan&#039;s Brazilian defender Maicon (R) during their UEFA Champions League group A match against Inter Milan at White Hart Lane, in London, on November 2, 2010.
Can you remember the full line-up for this classic? (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Football quiz time – and we're looking for the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the famous 2010/11 Champions League game against Inter Milan.

Tottenham arrived at the home of reigning European champions Inter Milan in their first UEFA Champions League campaign since the tournament re-formatted in 1992. Harry Redknapp's side had confirmed qualification the season prior in dramatic fashion, beating Manchester City away to beat the Cityzens to the final qualification spot in the Premier League.

