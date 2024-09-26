Line-up quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up that played Inter Milan in 2010?
Tottenham came out second best in a thriller at the San Siro - but one superstar impressed in particular
Football quiz time – and we're looking for the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the famous 2010/11 Champions League game against Inter Milan.
Tottenham arrived at the home of reigning European champions Inter Milan in their first UEFA Champions League campaign since the tournament re-formatted in 1992. Harry Redknapp's side had confirmed qualification the season prior in dramatic fashion, beating Manchester City away to beat the Cityzens to the final qualification spot in the Premier League.
Drawn into a group alongside FC Twente and Werder Bremen, the Lilywhites arrived at the San Siro tied at the top of their group alongside Inter Milan.
The Italian giants took charge of the action quickly, taking the lead inside two minutes before the Spurs keeper saw red with just eight minutes on the clock.
Inter took full advantage of the extra man, going four-up in the 35th minute thanks to a Samuel Eto'o goal, with Spurs fans praying the game wouldn't turn into a complete humiliation in the remaining hour.
However, the tides turned in the second half, with a certain winger announcing himself in emphatic fashion, grabbing a hat-trick to limit the damage to just a 4-3 defeat.
There's no time limit for this Tottenham quiz and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of that team can you name?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More line-up football quizzes
Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up that beat Arsenal 6-3 in 2013?
Line-up quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from their 2005 Champions League final loss to Liverpool?
Line-up quiz! Can you name the Newcastle line-up from their 2017 win over Wolves?
Line-up quiz! Can you name the Aston Villa line-up from their 2000 win over Everton?
Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their 2017 win over France?
Line-up quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.