Line-up quiz! Can you name the Wrexham line-up from their 2023 win over Boreham Wood?

Wrexham won the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in April 2023

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
(Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Time for a line-up quiz – and it's all about Wrexham.

It has only been 18 months since Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at the Racecourse to secure the National League title and spark jubilant scenes of celebration in North Wales. Now the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned club find themselves top of League One and preparing for an away match against Birmingham.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.