Line-up quiz! Can you name the Wrexham line-up from their 2023 win over Boreham Wood?

Time for a line-up quiz – and it's all about Wrexham.

It has only been 18 months since Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at the Racecourse to secure the National League title and spark jubilant scenes of celebration in North Wales. Now the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned club find themselves top of League One and preparing for an away match against Birmingham.

It has been a meteoric rise for the Red Dragons, who have benefitted from investment in the playing squad but navigated each division impressively under Phil Parkinson. And a 3-0 win over rivals Shrewsbury last weekend took them to the summit of League One, with dreams of the Premier League looking more realistic each year.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the Spain line-up from their Euro 2008 final win over Germany?

Getting out of non-league was the big one, though, after 15 years of purgatory. A dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County shortly before the Boreham Wood match had put Wrexham on the brink of glory, and they sealed the deal on April 22, 2023.

But how good is your Wrexham knowledge? Are you a casual documentary watcher or a hardcore faithful? We’ve put your memory test with our latest quiz: naming the entire starting XI from that day at Y Cae Ras.

One man in particular was the hero, netting two spectacular goals after the hosts had gone behind within seconds when Lee Ndlovu scored to stun the home crowd. But there were plenty of other influential figures, several of whom remain at the club in League One.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name England's all-time appearance makers since 1990?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?