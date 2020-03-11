Liverpool's 10 best ever shirts that you can buy right now

Or, after reading all this, if you'd still just fancy the current Liverpool home shirt, you can buy it here for £54.99.

10. 2000/01 home kit

The year of the unprecedented cup treble. The Reds might not have won the league this year but they hoovered up an FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup triple-whammy thanks to the exploits of players such as Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Michael Babel and Danny Murphy. An unbelievable team, and they had the threads to match.

Buy it here for £40

09. 2017/18 home kit

A year which ended in heartbreak, but gave signs of the great things to come, Jurgen Klopp's side made it to the Champions League final – but were beaten by Real Madrid courtesy of some slack goalkeeping and a wondergoal fro Gareth Bale.

It was obviously the start of great things for the Reds, and a year later they were lifting the European Cup and had amassed 98 points in the Premier League. But, if we're honest, they looked cooler the year before.

Buy it here for £71.99

08. 1995/96 away kit

You can instantly picture a heyday Robbie Fowler hitting one into the top corner from 30 yards in this absolute dream of a jersey. The 1995/96 campaign was the height of the Spice Boys era, when every day was a fashion show for the likes of Fowler, Jamie Redknapp, Jamie McAteer and Steve McManaman. This shirt was and remains one of the coolest the '90s ever produced. Add it to your collection.

Buy it here for £32.99

07. 2004/05 home kit

One word: Istanbul. The shirt is a crisp, simple design but, let’s face it, this is here for what it represents. Liverpool have long had a habit for gut-wrenching, nail-biting comebacks, but nothing prepared their fans for this. 3-0 down at halftime - against one of the all-time great AC Milan sides, no less - to 3-3 and penalty shoot-out glory. Gerrard, Alonso, Dudek, Carragher: heroes one and all.

Buy it here for £40

06. 1964 home kit

No list would be complete without an absolute throwback. This 1964 number is probably the coolest around from a decade of wonderfully understated designs, and it helps the Reds lifted their first FA Cup that year too. The round badge is just delightful and the white neck and cuffs are pure class. You could get away with wearing this to your wedding.

Buy it here for £30

05. 1992/93 away kit

The Centenary kit. Having been founded in 1892, the Reds celebrated 100 years in the game with this so-retro-it-pains-us release at the beginning of the very first Premier League campaign. The mint green and white streaks combo is just lush. Close your eyes and you can almost hear a moustachioed Ian Rush thumping one past a muddied keeper. Quality shirt.

Buy it here for £149.99

04. 2019/20 away kit

The New Balance shirts have been pretty spectacular and this season’s away release is up there with the very best. Who knows, with Liverpool away on the final day of the 19/20 campaign, it might just be the shirt they lift their first Premier League title in.

Buy it here for £54.99

03. 1992/93 home kit

The other centenary offering – what a year for kits this was at Anfield. The same design as the away kit, but in the glorious deep red we know and associate with the club. Rush, John Barnes, Ronnie Whelan - some unbelievable players donned this one.

Buy it here for £119.99

02. 1982/83 away kit

Oh, now we’re talking! Mustard yellow, red pinstripes and a velvety Crown Paints splashed across the middle. It’s almost too '80s for words! Liverpool romped to a league and League Cup double in the 1982/83 season with the likes of Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness bossing teams across the nation. They never looked better, either... Well, almost never.

Buy it here for £40

01. 1989/90 home kit

Our winner has to be this incredible design from the 1989/90 season. It’s simply outrageous in all the right ways. How’s that for an '80s triangles-meets-white-lines pattern? And Candy, what a sponsor! The company’s font was just made to adorn a football shirt. Liverpool won another league and League Cup double that year, it would be their last championship for 30 years. At least they did it in timeless style. Get your priceless piece of Liverpool memorabilia

Buy it here for £40

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today.

NOW READ...

TIPS Who do FourFourTwo writers think will win the Champions League this season?

QUIZ Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?

GUIDE Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch tonight's games from anywhere in the world

New features you'll love on FourFourTwo.com