How to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: live stream Champions League 2024/25 match

Liverpool will be out to give Xabi Alonso a tricky homecoming on Tuesday evening.

A Reds legend returns to Merseyside tonight as Xabi Alonso takes his surprise Bundesliga champions to Anfield. This guide explains how to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Leverkusen broadcast info UK: Amazon Prime Video

US: Paramount+

Ireland: Premier Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The game kicks off on Tuesday, November 5 at 8.00pm GMT. That’s 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT in the US and 7.00am AEDT (Wednesday) in Australia.

Amazon Prime Video have first pick of Tuesday night Champions League games and this week they’ve chosen this Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream. In the US you can watch every Champions League game on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can tune in on Stan Sport. Going to be overseas on Tuesday night? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual UCL live stream from overseas. Find out more below.

Alonso is no stranger to big European nights at Anfield, and worked miracles as Leverkusen head coach last season, leading them to an unbeaten, title-winning season in the Bundesliga. He was many Liverpool fans' top choice to replace Jurgen Klopp (Ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever) as manager, so it’ll be intriguing to how he gets on against the man who ultimately got the job – especially as Arne Slot’s side are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

This article explains how to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams wherever you are in the world on Tuesday. Looking for another UCL game? Check out our guide to watching the Champions League in 2024/25.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen on Prime Video in the UK

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber you can watch Liverpool vs Leverkusen live streams on Prime Video as part of your subscription.

The tech giants have the rights to show 17 matches up to and including the 2024/25 season’s semi-final stage, and have their first pick of Tuesday night fixtures – so far they’ve been prioritising matches involving English teams and we expect that to continue. You can sign up to Prime for £8.99 per month, and new subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Discovery+ are showing the 187 Champions League matches that aren’t on Prime Video this season. A Discovery+ Premium subscription will set you back £30.99, but you also have the option to add TNT Sports to existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages (prices vary).

Highlights will also be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where else can I watch Champions League games on Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video customers in Germany and Italy can also watch selected UCL matches via Prime Video. If you’re not already a subscriber you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial.

Check your country’s Prime Video homepage for more information.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re overseas when Liverpool vs Leverkusen kicks off on Tuesday, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN:

NordVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Liverpool vs Leverkusen live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Champions League soccer is available with both deals.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in Ireland

Subscription service Premier Sports has the rights to show several Champions league matches this season – including the Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream. You can subscribe to Premier Sports through Sky, Now and Virgin Media.

Irish fans will be able to watch a selection of matches for free. Virgin Media TV has the rights to show several games every match week – some of which will air on the free-to-air Virgin Media Two and its Virgin Media Play streaming service. (Other games will be available on Virgin Media More, which is exclusive to Virgin Media customers.)

You’ll also be able to watch matches on the free-to-air RTÉ 2 and its RTÉ Player.

Other games will be covered by subscription service TNT Sports.

Want to know which channel each match is on? Check out our guide to watching the Champions League 2024/25 wherever you are.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

Aussies can watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription.

Watch Liverpool vs Leverkusen live streams in South Africa

Soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.