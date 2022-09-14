Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund live stream, Wednesday 14 September, 8.00pm

Looking for a Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund live stream? We've got you covered.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund face off for top spot in Champions League Group G at the Etihad on Wednesday, after both clubs enjoyed strong starts to their European campaigns.

City cruised to a 4-0 win over Sevilla in Spain last week as Erling Haaland’s remarkably prolific start to life in England continued with a brace.

The Norway international scored 10 goals in his first six Premier League matches before taking that form onto the continent.

Dortmund also started well, beating Danish champions FC Copenhagen 3-0 in a game that saw England international Jude Bellingham find the net.

However, they followed that up with a 3-0 defeat away to RB Leipzig on Saturday, their second Bundesliga loss of the season.

City remain undefeated in all competitions, having won four and drawn two in their six Premier League games.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been tearing defences apart so far, scoring 20 goals in six league games in addition to the four they put past Sevilla.

They have had a week to prepare for the visit of Dortmund, as the weekend’s Premier League action was postponed following the death of the Queen.

Dortmund have the better overall head-to-head record in this fixture, winning three of their seven meetings, with two draws and two defeats in that time.

They most recently met in the quarter-finals in April 2021, when City won both legs 2-1 to progress with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The match is on Wednesday 14 September and kicks off at 8.00pm. It will be shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

