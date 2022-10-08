Manchester City vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Manchester City vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 3pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester City vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered.

Pep Guardiola’s side will go top of the Premier League, at least temporarily, with a win at the Etihad Stadium. Currently one point adrift of Arsenal (opens in new tab) in first place, City (opens in new tab) are the only team in England’s top flight that are still unbeaten, with six wins and two draws so far. Led by the incredible Erling Haaland, the reigning champions are by far and away the highest scorers in the division, having found the back of the net 29 times to date.

Haaland has notched a hat-trick in three of his four home appearances in the Premier League, and he also contributed a brace as City thrashed Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek. Southampton (opens in new tab)’s backline will have its hands full in trying to keep the Norway international quiet in this one.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is rumoured to be on the brink of the sack at St Mary’s after a poor run of form which may well get worse on Saturday. Southampton, who ended last season badly, have lost four of their last five matches and are just one point outside the relegation zone ahead of this trip to Manchester.

Manchester City will be unable to call upon the services of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips for Saturday’s contest. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are likely to return to the starting XI after being rested against Copenhagen.

Southampton will have to make do without Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia, who joined the club from City in the summer.

Form

Manchester City: WWDWW

Southampton: LLLWL

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Manchester City vs Southampton.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Other games

Bournemouth vs Leicester City, Chelsea vs Wolves and Newcastle United vs Brentford will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 October. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.