Manchester United vs Reading live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester United vs Reading live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United (opens in new tab) vs Reading (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Reading is on ITV4 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United will look to keep their season going on four fronts as they welcome Championship Reading to Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United – who beat Everton 3-1 in the third round – were dumped out by another second tier side, Middlesbrough, at this stage last season, marking their earliest exit since 2014. Twelve-time FA Cup winners, they've lost to Reading just once in their history – in a third-round replay in this competition some 96 years ago.

Reading must have been dreading this tie being pulled out of the hat: they made the very same trip in the third round in 2017 – losing 4-0 – and 2019 – losing 2-0 – as well as well as the fifth round in 2013 – when they lost 2-1. The Royals are currently managed by United legend Paul Ince.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Erik ten Hag has said that he will name a "strong" United starting 11, but it's still fair to expect a fair bit of rotation. Diogo Dalot, Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek – who's out for the season – remain sidelined, but Harry Maguire is available again after a one-match ban and Jadon Sancho could return to the squad after three months out. Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are doubts, though, through illness and injury respectively.

Reading, meanwhile, will be without injured defenders Sam Hutchinson, Liam Moore, Naby Sarr and Dejan Tetek, as well as Andy Carroll. Midfielder Ovie Ejaria seems unlikely to be involved after reportedly being told he can leave the club this month.

Form

United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night; the Premier League's third-placed side have won 10 of their last 12 games in league and cup, with the sole defeat coming in last Sunday's dramatic encounter with Arsenal.

As for Reading – who sit 16th in the Championship – they head to Old Trafford off the back of a 4-0 thumping by Stoke City last time out and having won only one of their last five in all competitions (2-0 against Watford in the previous round of the FA Cup).

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Manchester United vs Reading

Stadium

Manchester United vs Reading will be played at 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Reading kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Saturday 28 January in the UK. The game is being shown on the ITV4 and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 1pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and will let you watch.

There are plenty of good-value options out there.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.