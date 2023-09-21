Netherlands Euro 2024 squad: Ronald Koeman's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Netherlands Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Ronald Koeman and co. set their sights on next year's finals in Germany.

It's been 34 years since the Dutch were crowned European champions for the one and only time – and they've still got a bit of work to do to make sure they're at the upcoming Euros.

But it is in their hands, and the current crop ought to have more than enough quality – the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo – to book their place at the tournament.

Netherlands Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford)

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

GK: Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

DF: Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

DF: Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord)

DF: Daley Blind (Girona)

DF: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

DF: Ian Maatsen (Chelsea)

DF: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

MF: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig on loan from PSG)

MF: Steven Berghuis (Ajax)

MF: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)

MF: Martin de Roon (Atalanta)

MF: Joey Veerman (PSV)

MF: Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

MF: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

FW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

FW: Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim on loan from Burnley)

FW: Noa Lang (PSV)

FW: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Netherlands Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Netherlands manager: Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is back in charge of the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands like a returning manager: Louis van Gaal took charge of the national team three times, and Ronald Koeman has succeeded his compatriot for his second stint.

Koeman led the Oranje to the last 16 of Euro 2020 during his first spell in charge, before leaving to take over at Barcelona.

Things didn't work out for him in Catalonia, though, so he's back for another crack at the Netherlands job – and, after a 4-0 thrashing by France in his first game back, he's led the side to three Euro 2024 qualifying wins out of three.

The Netherlands' star player

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo shone at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo made his senior international debut at Euro 2020 and he hasn't looked back, going on to score in all three of the Netherlands' group games at last year's World Cup and earning himself a big move to Liverpool.

The adaptable forward provides the Oranje's main goal threat, and he looks set to go from strength to strength this season.

