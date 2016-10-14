Out-predict FFT and win £10,000 a week

It feels like years since the last Premier League action, but it’s time to predict what will be going on this weekend – and, if you’re good at it, bag a five-figure sum by Monday evening.

The FourFourTwo Pick & Predict app (available for iPhone and Android) is free, but you can win up to £10,000 a week by forecasting the scores of each Premier League match. Besides the welcome possibility of fiilthy lucre, you also get points for predicting the correct outcome, and even more for the correct scoreline. There's a hundreds-strong FourFourTwo Pick & Predict league, which anyone can enter.

Pick & Predict also lets you create pools or mini-leagues, so we’ve got an office one going for the #bantz – and we’ll let you in on how we’re doing, while also giving you one staffer's predicitons each week. We’ve already heard from social czar Harriet Drudge and walking Wikipedia Gregg Davies, so who’s next?

When Ben Clark submitted his predictions for Premier League matchday 7, he was in the final week of his apprenticeship. Since then he’s been taken on full-time as our Brand Executive (whatever that means), and he also had a rather good time with his predictions – he was the only one of FourFourTwo’s so-called experts to judge that Everton would draw with Palace, while he also nailed the scoreline for his beloved Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Hull. But what’s the savvy shaver (pictured below) gone for this time?

Sat 12.30pm Chelsea 3-1 Leicester City

"Despite Conte still searching for his best team, Chelsea will get the better of Leicester – but they won’t keep the Foxes out."

Sat 3pm Arsenal 1-1 Swansea

"The Swans are certainly a bogey team for Wenger; they’ve won three of their last four encounters at the Emirates. This could be tough for the Gunners (watch them score five now...)"

Sat 3pm Bournemouth 2-1 Hull

"Hull look a threat from set-pieces, but since that opening-day defeat Bournemouth are starting to build the Vitality Stadium into a fortress."

Sat 3pm Manchester City 3-1 Everton

"Both these sides started the season excellently before slipping off prior to the international break. Predicting a flurry from City but not without a Lukaku reply."

Sat 3pm Stoke 2-0 Sunderland

"I’m not sure what’s disappearing faster – the colour of Mark Hughes’ hair or Stoke’s patience awaiting their first win. I think they’ll get it against the Black Cats, who have half their team missing through injury."

Appy days

Sat 3pm West Brom 0-1 Tottenham

"Spurs to grab an early lead before making Ben Foster look like the world’s best by spurning every chance they get."

Sat 5.30pm Crystal Palace 1-0 West Ham

"I can’t see West Ham walking away with a clean sheet, seeing as the only thing they’ve been doing well recently is offering goals to the opposition. Christian Benteke to net."

Sun 1.30pm Middlesbrough 1-1 Watford

"With neither side knowing how to approach this game, it becomes a scrappy affair, both accepting a point is worth their efforts."

Sun 4pm Southampton 1-0 Burnley

"Claude Puel’s side haven’t conceded a goal side for over a month and I can’t see that stopping against Burnley."

Mon 8pm Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

"Jurgen Klopp loves a game against Jose Mourinho and there have always been goals involved. Liverpool’s attacking trio to thrive."

Think you can do better than Ben and the rest of us? Download the free app – and let us know how you get on...

Download Pick & Predict for Android or for iPhone