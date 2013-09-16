Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Sep 16

The good folk at Opta provide the best statistics from the latest round of Premier League action, as Fellaini makes an instant impact, Walker gets touchy, and Ivanovic comes over all cross...

Man United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Marouane Fellaini (46) made more passes than Anderson (39), despite replacing him after the hour mark.

Van Persie touched the ball 16 times in the Palace box, more than any other player managed in an opposition box this weekend.

Aston Villa 1-2 Newcastle

Christian Benteke has already contested a league high 106 duels (55 won) this season, including a round high 29 (17 won) this weekend.

As a team Newcastle attempted 18 flick-ons in this game, 13 of these were unsuccessful, both figures were records for the weekend.

Fulham 1-1 West Brom

Jonas Olsson made a combined total of 18 clearances, blocks and interceptions in this game, a round high figure.

Fulham were the only side to win 100% (14/14) of the tackles they attempted this weekend. They have the best figure overall this season as well (88%).

Hull 1-1 Cardiff

Hull were the only side to manage a cross completion rate of over 50% this weekend (9/17 from open play).

As a team Cardiff touched the ball 427 times in their own half in this game, more than any other side over the weekend.

Stoke 0-0 Man City

Stoke had more attempts than Manchester City in this match (11-10, including blocked).

The Citizens won 13 fouls in this game, more than any other side this weekend.

Sunderland 1-3 Arsenal

68% of the passes Sunderland attempted were in the opposition half, the highest ratio in the nine Premier League games this weekend.

Arsenal’s 656 passes in this game is the third most by a team in a Premier League fixture this season (Chelsea 677 v AV, Man City 665 v Newcastle)

Tottenham 2-0 Norwich

Kyle Walker notched up more touches (122) than any other player this weekend. In fact he has made the most overall this season (412).

Andros Townsend had more shots (7 excluding blocked shots) than any other player this weekend, three of which were on target.

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Branislav Ivanovic made a round joint high nine crosses from open play this weekend. Sadly for Chelsea, only one of these found a team-mate.

Everton managed more successful dribbles (18) than any other Premier League outfit this weekend.

Southampton 0-0 West Ham