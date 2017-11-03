Premier League preview: What will and won't happen this weekend

Stoke vs Leicester (Saturday, 12.30pm)

The big talking point: A real barn burner of a fixture to kick-off the weekend: semi-resurgent Leicester against not-quite-as-bad-as-they-were Stoke. Come on, it's fairly intriguing...

What will happen: Even at such an early stage, this will be an interesting measure of Leicester manager's Claude Puel's effect on his new side. Beating Everton provided a welcome jolt but, given the chaos at Goodison Park, that was an indication of very little. The Bet365 is hardly a fortress, Stoke haven't actually won there since the end of September, but it will provide a sterner examination of whatever mechanics Puel has been able to implement.

What won't happen: There'll be no Marc Albrighton again for Leicester. Albrighton looks likely to be the first casualty of this new era, with his left-midfield spot being handed to converted full-back Ben Chilwell.

Huddersfield vs West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Sometimes, big wins over mighty opponents can sap a side of its strength. Huddersfield's victory over Manchester United a fortnight ago certainly came at a cost at Anfield a week later and David Wagner will be keen to see his players respond more positively here.

What will happen: This will be awkward for the home side. It's fine to point to the form book, to note that West Brom haven't won a league game since August and deduce that Huddersfield should win, but they're an opponent who didn't give away chances easily. West Brom will sit deep, avoid Wagner's counter-press at all costs, and be quite content to take a point.

What won't happen: Goals. The temptation is to dwell on Huddersfield's high points this season - beating Palace, upending United - but they really struggle to create scoring opportunities. You'd imagine that they'll struggle to find a way through Tony Pulis's forest of centre-halves.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Newcastle's loss to Burnley on Monday night: not good, particularly given that Sean Dyche was without both his first-choice forwards and the hosts only really created one notable chance. Rafael Benitez has received much praise this season, rightly, but - newly promoted or not - this is a game he should win.

What will happen: Bournemouth will show their developing stubborness. Newcastle don't exactly carry a mighty goal threat, but Eddie Howe will have another chance to show the growing iron in his defence. His team lost to Tottenham and Chelsea, beating Stoke in between, but those defeats were both narrow and on each occassion Bournemouth restricted their opponents to very few chances. Expect to to do much the same here.

What won't happen: A goal fest. Obviously not. Even on the front foot, these sides carry mild jabs rather than knockout blows, so this should be very low scoring.

Southampton vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: James Ward-Prowse's reinstatment. In search of creativity from midfield, Mauricio Pellegrino has turned to his club captain. Ward-Prowse has been stuck in the "promising" bracket for far too long, so maybe this is the run in the team he needs to begin growing towards the sun.

What will happen: Nick Pope will start again. For someone who had only made a single Championship appearance in his career, Pope has looked extremely competent in Tom Heaton's absence. Tall and imposing, he's looked reliable at defensive set pieces and has made a string of impressive saves. Heaton faces a fight for his place when fit again.

What won't happen: Mario Lemina will miss out through injury, meaning that Pellegrino will be forced into a midfield reshuffle. Steven Davis is likely drop in alongside Oriel Romeu.

Swansea vs Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: It's hammer time for Swansea: given how much they struggle away from home, they simply have to win this sort of game.

What will happen: Not that it will be easy. Without anyone really noticing, Brighton have become a tough nut to crack. They only lost once in the whole of October (vs Arsenal), and have conceded one goal or fewer in six of their 10 league games. A tip of the hat to Chris Hughton for that.

What won't happen: Swansea manager Paul Clement won't have a large group to select from. Wilfried Bony, Renato Sanches and Martin Olsson are all definitely out of this game, while Angel Rangel and Leon Britton are both serious doubts. There are big problems at full-back as a result of that injury list and new England call-up Tammy Abraham will again have to shoulder the attacking responsibility.

West Ham vs Liverpool (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The big talking point: Many talking points, all of which concern the fallout from that late Crystal Palace equaliser West Ham conceded last weekend. Joe Hart has had his say, Pablo Zabaleta too, and the team's professionalism is now under the microscope.

What will happen: A heavy loss. Liverpool have their flaws, but their energy and attacking verve should take them past a West Ham team who are continually guilty of positional errors. Mohamed Salah in particular will be salivating at the prospect of facing two centre-backs who struggle badly with mobile attackers.

What won't happen: Here's a theory: Andy Carroll will never again be the same player he was. He may have only made four starts this season in the league and is clearly not quite match fit, but he looks to have lost something physically. The temptation is to tally his aerial threat with Liverpool's defensive fragility and let that inform a prediction, but are Liverpool really that bad and is he really that destructive (anymore)?

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (Sunday, 12pm)

The big talking point: Shortly after Tottenham's win over Real Madrid, BT Sport had rather joylessly turned their attention to this game. Given that Mauricio Pochettino's players had just beaten the back-to-back European champions that seemed slightly mean-spirited, but there was a point: the Premier League doesn't stand and applaud good continental performances. Can Crystal Palace catch Spurs after the Lord Mayor's show?

What will happen: Maybe, maybe, maybe... Erik Lamela will make his first appearance in over a year. The Argentine has been a largely forgotten figure during his injury absence (with a reoccurring hip problem), but is in line to make the bench here. Excuse the cliche, but that's like a new signing: Lamela is Pochettino's best attacking midfielder without the ball and his unpredictable skill will be a useful addition to this squad.

What won't happen: There'll be no Toby Alderweireld, which is some good news for the away side. The Belgian centre-back twanged his hamstring at Wembley on Wednesday and will be gone until after the next international break.

Manchester City vs Arsenal (Sunday, 2.15pm)

The big talking point: Somehow, it's Jack Wilshere. Arsene Wenger had urged Gareth Southgate to include the midfielder in his latest England squad - an invitation which was declined - so that presumably means he's set for a start here. If Wenger leaves Wilshere out, it rather undermines his argument.

What will happen: Ultimately, Arsenal's selection is likely to be incidental. Whatever the combination he chooses, Wenger doesn't have the personnel to challenge Manchester City's midfield. Fernandinho is in brilliant form, Kevin De Bruyne obviously also, and it's hard to see Arsenal subduing that power. Sergio Aguero seems to have regained his scoring touch too, which makes Pep Guardiola's forward line look all the more terrifying.

What won't happen: Arsenal won't cope. Earlier in the season, their fans took hope from the stalemate forced at Stamford Bridge, but results since have shown Chelsea to be a level below where they were assumed to be. City, by contrast, are absolutely for real and anything other than a comprehensive win seems highly unlikely. Expect lots of camera close-ups of Alexis Sanchez looking wistful.

Chelsea vs Manchester United (4.30pm)

The big talking point: Chelsea's loss in Rome. Arguably as bad a performance as Antonio Conte has overseen since arriving in England and one during which the defending, in particular, wasn't even close to being acceptable.

What will happen: Lots of loving Sky Sports montages and probably some confected Mourinho controversy too, but also a chance to indirectly compare the two Manchester clubs. City came to Stamford Bridge before the last international break, tore their opponents apart and left no doubt over their credentials. This is United's opportunity to do the same against a creaking Chelsea side.

What won't happen: Somehow, Romelu Lukaku will be the story again - that discussion isn't going away. Either he scores and that's treated as some kind of ultimate validation, or he disappears in a big game (against his former club and one of his suitors last summer) and his detractors reappear with a vengeance. Fun.

Everton vs Watford (4.30pm)

The big talking point: Given how much support he's received from the Proper Football Man community, David Unsworth could certainly do with a win here. Lose and he'll have four defeats from four and be in a very weak negotiating position.

What will happen: Maybe we'll find out who Watford really are. To date, they've been the league's success story and have been rightly praised in all quarters. The collapse at Stamford Bridge quietened that a little bit and defeat to Stoke last week has provided further pause for thought - Watford teams have started seasons well before, only to have their momentum punctured. Can Marco Silva arrest this brief decline before it becomes a true slump?

What won't happen: Unsworth isn't going to become Everton manager on a full-time basis, that much should be clear after the 3-0 loss to Lyon on Thursday night. He may hold out hope, but it's telling that so many other names are being connected with the club - most recently Sam Allardyce, who would presumably turn that opportunity down so as not to block the career progression of a younger English manager. Perhaps.

