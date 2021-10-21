Quiz! Can you guess who wore these 10 shirts?

10 questions to guess here - no time limit!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 100 appearance makers in Champions League?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

The occasional fan will tell you that it doesn't matter what their team wears on the pitch, so long as they win.

Those fans are missing out on a lot. There's a culture behind football shirts, a mythology and lineage. There are designs that stick in your head forever - these are more than shirts, they're icons and memories.

So we wondered about how many shirts you remember...

We've picked out 10 from ClassicFootballShirts.co.uk - can you tell us who wore them?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?