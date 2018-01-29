Quiz! Can you name the 30 current Premier League players with the highest offside counts?

As the great Jedi master of offside – Filippo Inzaghi – might tell you, causing the ref’s assistant to raise a flag isn’t necessarily the worst offence. Strikers who play on the shoulder of the defence are often running a tight line – and you only need to time it right once to get through on goal.

That said, these chaps perhaps need a refresher course on the laws of the game with the salt and pepper pots. They’re the current Premier League players with the highest caught offside counts.

We can forgive the out-and-out forwards, but some of the wingers and midfielders here might want to take a look at themselves. Or at the linesman. Who probably has his or her flag up.

Now, seven minutes are on the clock and each player’s offside count and current club are below. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some mates as well. Good luck!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

