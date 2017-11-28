Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League players of this season?

We’re around a third of the way through the Premier League season, so you’re either riding high in your Fantasy Premier League or languishing below that pal who picked a joke XI and hasn’t touched it since Week One. The indignity.

Well, it can’t be too late to fast-track some of this lot into your team. These are the 50 highest-scoring FPL players after 13 games of 2017/18. A healthy mix of strikers, midfielders, defenders, keepers and – inevitably – a boat load of Manchester City players.

Ten minutes on the clock for you to try to name them all. Then you can rapidly update your FPL team – after you’ve let us know how you did @FourFourTwo and challenged some pals to this quiz too, of course. We knew we could could count on you.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com



