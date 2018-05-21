Quiz! Can you name all 36 goalscorers from the last 20 years of FA Cup finals?

To be honest, it’s a challenge to even remember the goalscorer from the 2018 FA Cup Final, seeing as the game was so instantly forgettable. But at least the man who spared us the misery of a 0-0 and extra time has added his name to the list below.

These are the players who’ve lived out the childhood fantasy of scoring in an FA Cup final, including a Chelsea striker who’s netted in four different cup finals – and won all four of them. Still, at least he’s not a strapping adonis and a handsome devil to boot. Is he? Git.

Yet he’s only worth a point in our quiz, along with every other goalscorer (including the unfortunate own-goal netter, who’ll come up as an automatic answer. But you probably could have all guessed that it was Jamie Carragher anyway).

Now, eight minutes are on the clock – goals, clubs and a player’s football nationality are below. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it!

