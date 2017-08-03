Quiz! Can you name the top 21 scorers from the 2011/12 Premier League season?

We can’t really sum up the finale of the 2011/12 Premier League season, as the most memorable moment is probably Sky commentator Martin “...and it’s LIVE!” Tyler screaming a goalscorer’s name at the top of his lungs. And we don't want to completely ruin today's quiz for you.

That player won the title in injury time for Man City, while an Arsenal striker won the Golden Boot with 30 strikes. Elsewhere in London, a trio of Spurs players scored 10+ goals as the club finished fourth.

Normally that’d mean Champions League football, but that was snatched away after Chelsea absolutely dominated Bayern Munich [citation needed] to win the Champions League final and snatch Tottenham’s qualifying spot. Drama.

Still, what we’re quizzing you on isn’t European goals but every player to reach double figures in Premier League strikes this season. There’s 21 in total and five minutes on the clock, so get cracking and let us know your score @FourFourTwo (we'll retweet some scores if you don't reveal answers). Then challenge some pals as well.

