Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers from the 1997/98 Premier League season?

Tony Adams scored perhaps the most famous goal of the 1997/98 season. His thumped finish, from a dinked pass by Steve Bould no less, sealed a 4-0 win over Everton and confirmed the league championship was coming Arsenal’s way.

However, as you’d probably imagine, it wasn’t as if defensive and sartorial stalwart Adams fired in 20+ goals to help the Highbury club reel in Manchester United. In fact, no player hit that target for any club. The 97/98 season saw three players jointly top the scoring charts on a meagre 18 goals. That did, at least, mean the strikes were shared out.

A total of 25 players made it into double figures for league goals that season. All we want you to do is fill in the surnames for as many as you can in six minutes, let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet if you don't give answers away – then challenge a few good friends and/or deadly rivals to see how they get on.

