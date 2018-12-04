Quiz! Can you name the top 50 active Premier League players with the most wins?

First, a tip of the hat to the poker-faced, hairy-chested Welsh wizard Ryan Giggs. He managed to win 407 Premier League games out of 632 played – by a distance the most of any modern player in England’s top tier.

However, after double checking, we can confirm that Giggs has in fact retired. So he’s not eligible for today’s quiz, which includes only active Premier League players ranked by their total league wins.

At the top are three players who’ve broken the 200-win barrier. At the bottom, we had to separate the two players on 88 wins by a tiebreaker of who had the superior win ratio (apologies and a 'get well soon' to the man – or rather Ox – who missed out).

Now, eight minutes are on the clock for you to try to name all 50. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores and put you on our daily Twitter leaderboard, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

