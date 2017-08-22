Quiz! Can you name the top 52 active Premier League goalscorers?

No mystery about the man who tops the list of active scorers in the Premier League. Only Alan Shearer has scored more - and with 260, it’s a record unlikely to be broken any time soon.

However, for the purposes of this quiz Alan can – to copy the advice Diego Maradona gave to his old chum Pele – “go back to the museum”. Because all we’re interested in right now is active Premier League players. Sorry Alan. Sorry Thierry. Sorry Cristiano. Sorry Emile.

As well as the player on top with 200, there are three others in the division right now with a century of Premier League goals. Yet we’re covering all of the current top 50 (actually 52, because four players are joint in 49th - inconsiderate, really).

We’ve given you their goal totals, the clubs they’ve scoredforin the Premier League and 10 minutes on the clock. Let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away) and put the challenge out to some pals too.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

