Quiz! How many of the 18 players with multiple Champions League hat-tricks can you name?

No prizes for guessing the two names at the top of this list, tied with seven Champions League hat-tricks apiece. No others even come close, but each of these predators are in an exclusive club: players who’ve scored two (or more) hat-tricks in Europe’s top club tournament since 1992/93.

Half of them have scored hat-tricks for two different clubs, while the other nine monogamists have stuck to bagging trebles for just the one club.

Below we’ve listed their total Champs League hat-tricks and the clubs they’ve netted them for. Five minutes are on the clock, then let us know how fare on @FourFourTwo - we'll retweet the best scores if you don't give answers away. Then see if any pals can beat your score.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

