Quiz! How many of the 55 players to score in a Champions League final can you name?

We all did it as kids in the back garden: belting out the Champions League anthem in our best Montserrat Caballe falsetto as we hammer the ball into the goal. Yes! Fisher Athletic are 1-0 up over Real Madrid in the Champions League final!

Well, these 55 players have lived the dream for real. Not the singing part, perhaps (or for Fisher) – but each has scored in the Champions League final since its 1992 transformation from the European Cup. Ten have even done so twice.

We’ve given you the team they scored for, their national side and playing position. Just fill in the surnames – then tell us your scores at @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. It’s a fiendish one, so feel free to challenge your mates and feel better about your own performance afterwards.

(Note: Adblockers might stop you from seeing this quiz. Please turn them off for our site!)

