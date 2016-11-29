Quiz! How many Ballon d'Or winners 1956-2015 can you name?

This week on FourFourTwo.com we're bringing you our rundown of the world's 100 best footballers. (Which you can make a start on right here.)

Football's elite, meanwhile, will find out who's won the 2016 Ballon d'Or on January 9 next year. But who will they be following in the annals of history? It's your job to name the prize's previous winners from the year and club.

First, though, some housekeeping: the original Ballon d'Or for European Footballer of the Year was awarded from 1956-2009 by France Football, until it became FIFA World Player of the Year in 2010. Originally, only European players were in contention to win, but from 1995 all players at European clubs became eligible. For 2016, though, they've reverted back to the old version. Make your minds up, please…

