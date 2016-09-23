Quiz! How many of the foreign managers in Premier League history can you name?
By Joe Brewin
We've been remembering them all week – but have you been paying attention?
OK, no cheating now. You may well have seen our recapping of English football's 50 top-level foreign bosses this week, 48 of whom have bossed in the Premier League at some point in their careers.
Whether you have or haven't, you'll want to take this quiz that'll test your knowledge of each of of them. How many of the gaffers from outside Britain and Ireland can you remember?
Scores to us @FourFourTwo, please – and you'll almost certainly be wanting to challenge your mates on this one.
