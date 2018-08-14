Quiz! Name the 36 Premier League players under 23 who appeared on the 2018/19 opening weekend

The Premier League’s opening weekend is a time for wide-eyed optimism and ecstatic excitement – particularly if you’re one of the lucky youngsters below who saw pitch time across those 10 matches.

Cardiff, Burnley and Southampton were the only top-flight clubs who didn’t field a player under 23 (heck, Burnley didn’t include one younger than 25 until Charlie Taylor’s 87th-minute introduction), meaning the other 17 clubs are represented here.

Leicester and Wolves both handed minutes to four youngsters eligible for this quiz, though it’s the Foxes – Claude Puel, specifically – who get full marks for starting all of them at Old Trafford in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. Bravo.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name those and the 32 other players aged 22 and under who feature below. Please do tell us how you get on @FourFourTwo afterwards – we know this one is a brain-tickler.

(Please note: Adblockers may ruin your time here and block our quiz too, so please them off while you're here to avoid unnecessary disappointment. Cheers!)

