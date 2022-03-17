Rennes v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

Rennes v Leicester City live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 17 March, 5.45pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to finish the job when they take on Rennes in the second leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie.

Brendan Rodgers' side are in a strong position as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the continent's newest competition. Goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho last Thursday have given the Foxes a two-goal lead to take to France. Iheanacho's effort came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, and it could be looked back on as the most significant moment of the tie.

Leicester were well beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, but Rodgers' team selection revealed plenty about where his priorities lie for the remainder of the campaign. Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi were among the key players rested for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with both midfielders likely to return to the starting XI here.

James Justin could also come into the team, but Leicester will have to make do without Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward. Wesley Fofana could feature if he is able to shake off a bout of illness in time.

That late Iheanacho goal means Rennes have a mountain to climb in the second leg, but their confidence will have been boosted by an impressive victory over Lyon at the weekend. Bruno Genesio's side have now won four on the bounce in Ligue 1 and are up to fourth place, just one point behind the final Champions League qualification spot in France's top flight.

Leicester have only participated in the quarter-finals of a European competition on one previous occasion: the Foxes fought their way through to the last eight of the Champions League in 2016/17, before being knocked out by Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. They are currently the favourites to win the Conference League, ahead of the likes of Roma, PSV and Marseille.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport ESPN in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Rennes v Leicester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!