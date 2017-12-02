Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

FACT Jesse Lingard has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League games, as many as in the previous 51 combined

Jesse Lingard scored twice in a breathtaking game at the Emirates Stadium, as Manchester United stay in touch with Manchester City ahead of next weekend's derby.

This was a chance-filled game that Arsene Wenger will have been furious to lose by two goals; David de Gea was in inspired form for the visitors, who took a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes via efforts from Antonio Valencia and Lingard. Paul Pogba was sent off for a reckless challenge on Hector Bellerin in the 74th minute, however, meaning he'll miss the crunch derby clash at Old Trafford.

Arsenal huffed and puffed, but ultimately fell short. They continued pushing after half-time and got the goal they deserved when Alexandre Lacazette lashed home from close range after an Aaron Ramsey knockdown.

But then came the sucker-punch: 14 minutes later, United raced upfield and grabbed a third goal when Lingard knocked in from close range after Paul Pogba outmuscled compatriot Laurent Koscielny and teed up his team-mate for an easy finish.

Pogba's game was over with 15 minutes to go – but Jose Mourinho's team held out for a memorable win in one of the season's best matches.

Goals: Valencia 4', Lingard 11', 63' -- Lacazette 49'

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

FACT Since the start of last season, Alvaro Morata has scored 11 headed goals, more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues

Chelsea came from behind to record a comfortable win over Newcastle, as Eden Hazard grabbed a brace to extend the Blues' unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches.

Dwight Gayle had prodded home a scrappy opener for the Magpies after some sloppy defending from the hosts, but Antonio Conte's side responded strongly and an equaliser was inevitable. Alvaro Morata had a strong penalty shout turned down, but moments later Hazard thudded a half-volley down into the turf that flew beyond Karl Darlow in the Newcastle goal.

Just after the half-hour mark the Blues went ahead after a mistake from Matt Ritchie led to Victor Moses hurling in a brilliant cross that was headed home by Morata.

Ritchie and Moses were involved in Chelsea's third goal too, the Newcastle man chopping down Chelsea's Nigerian full-back in the box for a penalty impudently dinked in by Hazard.

Goals: Hazard 21', 74' (pen), Morata 33' -- Gayle 12'

Brighton 1-5 Liverpool

FACT Philippe Coutinho has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than any other player since his debut in Feb 2013 (18)

Liverpool claimed a fifth win from their last six Premier League matches with a straightforward stroll in Brighton. The Reds dominated from the off and hogged 74% possession in the opening half-hour, which led to Emre Can slamming in a header from Philippe Coutinho's corner.

Jurgen Klopp needn't have worried about profligacy; just a minute after the taking the lead they doubled their advantage when Roberto Firmino capped a brilliant counter-attack by converting Coutinho's ball in.

The Reds raced out of the traps in the second half too as Firmino grabbed a second on 48 minutes – but they couldn't record a clean sheet on this occasion. Brighton nabbed a penalty soon after which Glenn Murray converted, but there was to be no horror comeback for Klopp this time.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as Liverpool converted twice more – first, via a trademark Coutinho free-kick and then an own goal from poor Seagulls stopper Lewis Dunk.

Goals: Can 30', Firmino 32', 48', Coutinho 87', Dunk o.g. 89' -- Murray 50' (pen)

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield

FACT Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League games for Everton (2 goals, 2 assists), after none in his first 10

Sam Allardyce might not have been Everton fans' first choice for the job at Goodison Park, but you'll hear no complaints from them if things stay like this.

Things are already brighter on Merseyside after this second Premier League win on the bounce, achieved thanks in part to Gylfi Sigurdsson's winner early in the second half. It came after a clever flick from forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who sealed victory for Everton on 73 minutes after combining with Wayne Rooney to squeeze a shot beyond Jonas Lossl.

This was no stellar display from Allardyce's side in general, but the Toffees will care little amid their current predicament; incredibly, they're now into the top 10 before Southampton's trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Goals: Sigurdsson 47', Calvert-Lewin 73'

Leicester 1-0 Burnley

Leicester move to within fifth points of seventh-placed Burnley after a deserved win over the Clarets.

Pre-game occupations with Riyad Mahrez's striking new hairstyle were put aside when the hosts took an early lead. Burnley keeper Nick Pope failed to deal with the Algerian's venemous cross from the right, pushing the ball out only as far as Demarai Gray who tapped home into an empty net from close range.

Claude Puel's side were the better team at the King Power Stadium, but high-flying Burnley had their moments and threatened with their aerial presence throughout. Kasper Schmeichel had to be alert to deny Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the second half, but Leicester came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage with 20 minutes left when Gray clipped the post.

So far, so good for Leicester's new boss, then: that's three wins in six, and only one defeat (to Manchester City).

Goals: Gray 6'

Stoke 2-1 Swansea

FACT Wilfried Bony has scored six goals in his five Premier League games between Stoke and Swansea - scoring twice for Stoke and four for Swansea

Yet more troubles for Swansea, who blew a lead at the Bet365 Stadium and remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

The Welsh side had taken a very early lead through Wilfried Bony's first Premier League goal since October 31, 2016 – a day where he netted twice for Stoke against Swansea – in expertly sweeping home Martin Olsson's cross past Jack Butland.

But things turned sour for Paul Clement's side towards the end of the first half when Stoke turned things around with a speedy double. First, Xherdan Shaqiri continued his terrific form in jabbing home from Joe Allen's through-ball – and then things got even better for the Potters when Mame Diouf took down Peter Crouch's knockdown in the box to finish off a simple route one effort.

And that's how it stayed. It's hard to see how the Swans will outmanoeuvre the drop this time.

Goals: Shaqiri 36, Diouf 40' -- Bony 3'

Watford 1-1 Tottenham

FACT Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games, after registering four in the five games before that

Spurs' away day blues continued with more dropped points at Watford.

The north Londoners got off to a dreadful start when Watford's Belgian stopper Christian Kabesele headed in from a 13th-minute corner, but the visitors were soon back level when Son Heung-min tapped in Christian Eriksen's brilliant low cross. Surprisingly, that was the Dane's first Premier League assist since Tottenham's opening-match victory at Newcastle, 13 matches ago.

Mauricio Pochettino was forced to re-evaluate eight minutes after the break, however, when centre-back Davinson Sanchez was shown a straight red card for an alleged elbow on Richarlison. The foul had been intended, sure; less so with the elbow.

Spurs rode out to hang on for a point, but there would have been no celebrations in the away end at Vicarage Road for this one.

Goals: Kabasele 13' -- Son 25'

Red card: Sanchez 53'

West Brom 0-0 Crystal Palace

FACT Alan Pardew became the fifth manager to take charge of at least five different Premier League clubs

A fairly predictable goalless draw at The Hawthorns – although an entertaining one.

Alan Pardew's first fixture as West Brom boss didn't bring with it the three points he'd have loved against ex-club Palace, despite the Baggies dominating the second half with the lion's share of possession. (And that hasn't been said for some time.)

The point apiece keeps West Brom one place clear of 18th-placed Palace, who remain in the bottom three without an away goal all season.

