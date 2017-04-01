Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Liverpool 3 - 1 Everton

Opta Fact There were just177 seconds between Everton's equaliser and Philippe Coutinho's goal for Liverpool.

A scenario which is becoming all too familiar: Everton brought good form to Anfield and when Matthew Pennington equalised Sadio Mane's early goal, it looked as though Ronald Koeman's impressive 2017 was set to continue. Not so: Philippe Coutinho restored the lead inside three minutes before Joel Robles' weak goalkeeping allowed Divock Origi to add a third midway through the second half. Everton melted in the derby heat yet again, while Liverpool took a bold stride towards the top-four places - a good day for Jurgen Klopp, ruined only by a late, serious-looking injury to Mane.

Goals: Mane '8, Coutinho '31, Origi '60 - Pennington '28

Burnley 0 - 2 Tottenham

Opta Fact Eric Dier has scored his first Premier League goal in 475 days, since netting vs Newcastle in December 2015.

Not a pretty game at all, but an impressive Spurs performance under the circumstances. Mauricio Pochettino lost Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks to injury before half-time, but his patched-up side were good enough to cut through an obdurate Burnley team who don't lose at home very often. Eric Dier slammed home the opening goal after a penalty box melee, before Son Heung-min tapped in at the backpost 10 minutes later to secure the win. Certainly not as easy as it sounds.

Goals: Dier '66, Son '77

Chelsea 1- 2 Crystal Palace

Opta Fact Cesc Fabregas has scored in three successive home league games for the first time since March 2010 while at Arsenal.

Well, well: interesting. This result perhaps doesn't change too much for Chelsea, because they remain odds on for the title. Nevertheless, they were still surprisingly vulnerable. Sam Allardyce won't concern himself with that, though. His gameplan was presumably built around giving little away in the opening stages, so his side's response to conceding to Cesc Fabregas's early goal was extremely impressive. Wilfried Zaha gave another demonstration of what England will be missing over the next decade and Christian Benteke's goal, just two minutes later, was quite beautifully taken. Palace are almost certainly safe.

Goals: Fabregas '5, - Zaha '9, Benteke '11

Hull City 2- 1 West Ham

Opta Fact Andy Carroll is the 44th English player to reach 50 Premier League goals.

A landmark for Andy Carroll: his opener at the KCOM was his 50th Premier League goal and was another reminder that, had his body been sturdier, his career might have amounted to something truly special. Nevertheless, this was Hull's day: second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Andrea Ranoccia were enough for a vital three points and to also extend Marco Silva unbeaten home league record for another few days at least. A huge result for the Tigers and a fine comeback.

Goals:Robertson '53, Ranocchia '85 - Carroll '18

Leicester City 2 - 0 Stoke City

Opta Fact Both of Wilfred Ndidi's goals for Leicester City have been scored from outside the box (one in the PL, one in the FA Cup).

Not a game of any great consequence, but Leicester's win has put paid to any lingering relegation doubts that were still drifting around the King Power. Wilfred Ndidi's thunderous first-half goal almost ripped the net from its rigging and, just after the break, Jamie Vardy doubled the hosts' advantage. Leicester are safe, Stoke are definitely - again - on holiday.

Goals: Ndidi '25, Vardy '46

Manchester United 0 -0 West Brom

Opta Fact This is now Jose Mourinho's longest unbeaten run in the Premier League since October 2005 with Chelsea (40 games).

Unfortunately for Manchester United, their supposed new dawn under Jose Mourinho has featured too many of these types of performances: uninspired and blunt. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's suspension is now over and so their principal source of goals will return in midweek against Everton, but their claim to one of the remaining top-four places looks more tenuous than ever. By contrast, Tony Pulis has overseen a quiet, but dramatic improvement at West Brom and this characterised that progression. The Baggies still retain hopes of a Europa League place.

Goals: *tumbleweed*.

Watford 1 - 0 Sunderland

That's probably it. Given results elsewhere, Sunderland's Premier League stay is likely over. Watford have been safe for some time and so for David Moyes's players not to take points from this game was particularly disappointing. Miguel Britos's goal just before the hour was decisive and should be enough to stamp his club's top-flight passport for one more year at least.

Goals: Britos '59

Southampton 0 - 0 Bournemouth

Opta Fact After scoring 10 of their first 11 Premier League penalties, Bournemouth have missed the last three in a row.

Bournemouth have never won an away game at Southampton, either at St Mary's or The Dell, and they'll never have a better chance than this. The hosts were re-afflicted by their pre-Manolo Gabbiadini attacking blues, but Benik Afobe spurned a glorious chance to give his side the lead before, after an admittedly contentious decision, Harry Arter spooned a hopeless penalty into orbit.

Goals: *more tumbleweeds*.