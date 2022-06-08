Scotland v Armenia live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Scotland v Armenia live stream, Wednesday 8 June, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Scotland v Armenia live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

After seeing their World Cup dreams dashed, Scotland (opens in new tab) are back in action as they get their 2022/23 Nations League campaign underway against Armenia.

Steve Clarke’s side will walk out Hampden Park again, one week on from their 3-1 play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine – in which the Scots produced an overall lacklustre performance.

Clearly, Clarke will want to see much better from his players this time out – especially with the Nations League potentially providing a qualification route for Euro 2024.

As for Armenia, they travel to Glasgow off the back of a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their Group B1 opener.

That said, Joaquin Caparros’ team might just be hoping to avoid a repeat of their last away game – March’s friendly in Norway, which saw them go down to 10 men early on and lose 9-0.

This will be the very first meeting between these two countries; Armenia are unbeaten in six previous encounters with Home Nations (2 v Northern Ireland and 2 v Wales).

Team news

Scotland could hand debuts to Luton midfielder Allan Campbell and Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, while there are also two uncapped goalkeepers in the squad: Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and St Johnstone’s Zander Clark.

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan having retired from international football in March, Armenia lack a household name; Cadiz centre-back Varazdat Haroyan is the only member of the squad playing his club football in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 8 June and the game is being shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.