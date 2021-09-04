Scotland vs Moldova live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Scotland vs Moldova live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 4 September, 5:30pm BST

Scotland will be looking to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track when they host Moldova this weekend.

Steve Clarke's side were undone by quick-fire goals from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle on Wednesday, as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat by Denmark. The Danes showed at Euro 2020 that they are an excellent side, and their return of 12 points at this stage of the qualifying process is only matched by England. There is no great shame in losing to Kasper Hjulmand's charges in Copenhagen.

The next two games are vital for Scotland, though, with a tricky trip to Austria set to follow Saturday's meeting with Moldova. That game in Vienna will be tough, with Austria the favourites to finish alongside Denmark in the top two of Group F, despite Israel's solid start. Scotland therefore cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Clarke did well to guide Scotland to the European Championship, and while he will not necessarily be expected to book them a place on the plane to Qatar, the 58-year-old must ensure his team are competitive. Dropping points in matches like this cannot be tolerated if Scotland want to qualify for major tournaments on a semi-regular basis. The pressure is therefore on ahead of the team's return to Hampden Park.

Thankfully for Clarke and co. there is little evidence to suggest Moldova will cause them many problems. They have taken one point from a possible 12 so far, and were thrashed 4-1 by Israel back in March. A similarly one-sided outcome would boost morale in the Scotland camp ahead of that trip to Austria.

Clarke will be without James Forrest, Greg Taylor, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet, but John McGinn, Nathan Patterson and Stephen O'Donnell are available again following their mandatory isolation periods. Andy Robertson will return to left-back after starting on the right against Denmark.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football the UK.

