The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit has one of the best design features at the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit is a subtle masterpiece, with one key piece of detail helping it stand out

Puma Serbia Euro 2024 kit
(Image credit: Puma)
Jump To:

The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit could become a cult classic at the tournament in Germany, with detailing around the shirt perfectly complementing the design. 

Puma also claim that its Euro 2024 kits are all celebrating the nation's heritage in a specific way. While it might be a stretch to verify that on the Serbia away kit, it's a brilliant design feature all the same. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1