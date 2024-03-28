The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit has one of the best design features at the tournament
The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit is a subtle masterpiece, with one key piece of detail helping it stand out
The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit could become a cult classic at the tournament in Germany, with detailing around the shirt perfectly complementing the design.
Puma also claim that its Euro 2024 kits are all celebrating the nation's heritage in a specific way. While it might be a stretch to verify that on the Serbia away kit, it's a brilliant design feature all the same.
They will certainly wear this kit against Denmark in their last group game of the Euros, too, so try not to let your attention be drawn away by one specific piece of intricate detail.
The Serbia Euro 2024 away kit has an intricate detail that is brilliant
Coming with a white base and blue crest (instead of red), the Serbia away kit is unique. The blue accents throughout are a great addition, too.
But the real talking point is on the sleeves. Featuring a red and blue design, the cuffs are knitted to celebrate a key Serbian piece of heritage.
"The white away kit, with a crisp white base and blue accents, celebrates Serbia's natural and cultural landscape, featuring knitted sleeve cuffs inspired by the mystical Đavolja Varoš (Devil's Town) rock formation on Radan Mountain in South Serbia," Puma says.
Puma has also manufactured all of their Euro 2024 kits with sustainability in mind, including Serbia's, being made from recycled materials for the tournament in Germany.
