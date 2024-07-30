Australia vs USA live stream: How to watch Olympics 2024 football for free

Sophia Smith and the USWNT have qualified for the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Looking for a USA vs Australia live stream? We've got you covered. Olympics coverage is free on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch women's Olympics football from anywhere.

USA vs Australia live stream Date: Wednesday, July 31

Kick-off: 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST (Thursday)

FREE STREAMS: 9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada), BBC iPlayer (UK)

The USWNT will be hoping to continue their dominant start to the 2024 Olympic games with a third consecutive group stage win on Wednesday. The stars and stripes beat both Zambia and Germany by a margin of three goals, securing their spot in the knockout rounds with a match to spare.

Australia, meanwhile, know that only a win will do as they look to progress from the group stages of an Olympic games for the third time in a row. The Matildas will need to better Germany's result on the final day to stand any chance of progressing.

Kick-off is at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Make sure you know how to watch women's Olympics football wherever you are, and for full fixture information, head to our complete schedule for Olympics 2024 football.

Watch Australia vs USA for free in Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? Fans away from home can still watch their usual Australia vs United States live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs USA from anywhere

If you’re travelling abroad for Australia vs the USWNT then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have access back home.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for the Olympics:

Other Australia vs USA live streams

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

United Kingdom

You'll be able to watch free Olympics live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if USA vs Australia isn't one of the lucky events chosen you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and 11 August you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

United States

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

You'll also be able to tune into the soccer on cable channels USA Network and E!. Australia vs USA is on E! and kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Wednesday.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network and E! are both available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Stadium

Australia vs USA will be played at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Take a look at all of the Olympics stadiums where games will be played across France.