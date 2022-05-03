Villarreal v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Villarreal v Liverpool live stream, Tuesday 3 May, 8pm BST, BT Sport

Looking for a Villarreal v Liverpool live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

Liverpool are on the brink of reaching their third Champions League final in five seasons, as they travel to Villarreal for the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday with a two-goal advantage.

An own goal from Pervis Estupinan and a Sadio Mane strike in the space of three second-half minutes settled the first leg at Anfield last week.

The Spaniards came to Merseyside to defend, and frustrated the Reds for long spells, but they will need to come out firing now if they are to pull off their biggest upset yet.

Unai Emery’s side have been the surprise package of this season’s Champions League, knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach this stage.

But they haven’t had ideal preparation for one of their biggest-ever fixtures, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

Liverpool will be confident of booking a place in the Paris final against Manchester City or Real Madrid after an imperious run of recent form.

A Naby Keita goal gave Jurgen Klopp’s men a 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle on Saturday, extending their winning streak to five games in all competitions.

Liverpool are still on course for a quadruple trophy success and knocked out Inter Milan and Benfica to reach the final four in Europe’s biggest competition.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 2

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

