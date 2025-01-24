Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV, kick-off time, preview

Bournemouth will look to build on their hugely impressive win over Newcastle last weekend in the Premier League as they host high-flying Nottingham Forest in what should be an entertaining clash. This guide explains how to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Saturday, 25 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV channels: USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bournemouth were simply sensational one week ago as they ended Newcastle’s winning run with a stunning performance. Running out 4-1 winners at St. James’ Park, the Cherries are now unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games and are up to seventh in the table.

Manager Andoni Irraola, who has done a superb job on a limited budget, is likely to stick with the same side that thrashed Newcastle. Justin Kluivert will be looking to add to his goal tally after his hat-trick against Newcastle, while the impressive defensive pairing of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi will attempt to keep the in-form Chris Wood quiet.

That could be a tough ask as Wood is enjoying the best season of his career, with 14 league goals in 22 games. He is far from Forest’s only attacking threat, as Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White provide pace and power. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will certainly travel to the Vitality Stadium with plenty of confidence as they are unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live streams wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the US

In the US, you can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel that's part of the NBC stable.

There's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so to watch Bournemouth vs Nottm Forest online, you'll need a cord-cutting service, which effectively gives you cable TV but in a streaming package.

There are numerous providers these days, but Sling TV and Fubo are two of the best options.

USA Network comes on Sling's Blue package, which is normally $50.99 a month but is discounted to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo, meanwhile, is pricier still at over $80 a month but you do have the option of a free trial.

► 'Nottingham Forest won't qualify for Champions League - Manchester City will come back': Ex-Premier League star makes strong prediction for final table

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in Canada? Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in Africa? You can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.