How to watch Brazil vs Chile: Live streams, TV coverage for World Cup qualifier

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti is still adapting to his new surroundings

Watch Brazil vs Chile today as the South American sides face off in CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil's final home game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign could be played at a canter, with the contest appearing on the surface as something of a dead rubber.

Both sides already know their fate heading into the clash, with the hosts having qualified and Chile already eliminated.

Carlo Ancelotti will instead probably look to better understand his players with a major tournament on the horizon, having only recently arrived from Real Madrid.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options so you can watch Brazil vs Chile wherever you are in the world.

Watch Brazil vs Chile for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Brazil vs Chile for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Brazil vs Chile online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Brazil vs Chile from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile in the UK

In the UK, the clash between Brazil and Chile is available on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports costs £16.99 per month, either to add to your TV package or stream directly online.

Kick-off in the UK will be at 01:30 am BST in the very early hours of Friday morning.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs Chile with Spanish-language coverage on Universo and Telemundo.

Kick-off is at 8:30pm ET.

Brazil vs Chile: Match Preview

Brazil have been awful during most of qualifying, spending large parts of their campaign dangerously close to missing out on the top six, and they still remain a whopping 10 points behind leaders Argentina.

Ancelotti is still getting to grips with his new role, and has left stars from his former club, Real Madrid at home.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Endrick will play no part in this month’s qualifiers, meaning Raphinha of Barcelona is the only La Liga player to be named in his squad.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America

Chile are down and out with two games to go, having lost 10 out of their 16 games so far in qualifying.

They have already mathematically confirmed a third straight failure to reach the World Cup, meaning there is little but pride left to play for during their two final games in qualifying.

Ricardo Gareca stepped down as manager following their latest defeat, and he has been replaced by Nicolas Cordova, who will take interim charge of their final two games.

Any points here look very unlikely, considering Chile have taken just one point and scored only one goal on the road in their eight away qualifiers thus far.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Brazil 4-0 Chile

FourFourTwo predicts a whitewash for Ancelotti's side, who boast a whole range of superstars who should see them through comfortably in Rio.

The Italian coach explained his decision by saying he wanted to “get a closer look at players I don’t know as well on a personal level," before selecting his team, and a new batch of players will have huge expectations resting on their shoulders.