How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Bolivia came out on top against Colombia in the reverse fixture back in October

Watch Colombia vs Bolivia today with both sides having plenty to play for as we reach a crucial stage in CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Key information ► Date: Thursday 4 September 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT (Friday) / 9:30am AEST (Friday) ► Venue: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla ► Streaming: Fanatiz (US) ► FREE stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Colombia's World Cup qualifying campaign has been indifferent to say the very least, but Nestor Lorenzo's side still has their own fate in their hands heading into Thursday's clash with Bolivia.

As for Bolivia, it's all or nothing heading into their final two games, and La Verde know they will have to win both of their remaining encounters to secure an automatic spot at the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Colombia vs Bolivia online and on TV wherever you are in the world.

Watch Colombia vs Bolivia for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Colombia vs Bolivia for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Colombia vs Bolivia online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Colombia vs Bolivia from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Can I watch Colombia vs Bolivia in the UK?

Colombia vs Bolivia will not be shown on TV in the UK.

How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Colombia vs Bolivia on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm ET.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Match Preview

Colombia have amassed 22 points thus far and are in the final automatic qualifying spot. Los Cafeteros will hope their home advantage can carry them through, with some 45,000+ supporters expected to be in attendance at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

New Bayern Munich man Luis Diaz leads the way in terms of scoring in qualifying, having notched an impressive 7 goals so far, more than any other player across the 10 teams.

While Colombia are not yet assured of a place at the World Cup, it is unfathomable to see a scenario which will see them fail to make it from this position. The gap to Venezuela in seventh is a healthy four points and with a much stronger goal difference to boot, all they have to do is match La Vinotinto’s result here to seal their spot in next year's tournament.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America

Bolivia's woeful away record means they have huge work to do. They have never got a point or even scored a goal away in Colombia in World Cup qualifying, which illustrates how big a task lies ahead.

La Verde kept their hopes of the playoffs alive by beating Chile 2-0 in a must-win encounter on matchday 16 back in June, dominating their opponents and even doing so with ten men for 70 minutes.

Bolivia have a much more difficult ask in terms of their hopes of qualifying. They need to better whatever Venezuela do, while also having a significantly inferior goal difference, and additionally needing to beat five-time World Cup winners Brazil to have any chance. This is all based on the assumption that they do lose against Colombia on Thursday.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Colombia 3-0 Bolivia

Colombia are on the brink of qualification and will be eager to get the job over the line against a woeful Bolivia side, who do not travel well. Statistically, this is the best chance they will get of booking their spot at the 2026 edition, given their opponents have seven losses and a whopping 25 goals conceded so far in qualifying.