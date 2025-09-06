How to watch England vs Andorra: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier

Watch England vs Andorra as the Three Lions look to continue their progress towards the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts across the world.

England vs Andorra match info ► Date: Saturday, September 6 ► Kick-off time: 5pm BST ► Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham ► Free stream: ITV 1 & ITV X (UK and Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England sit at the top of Group K in the European qualification system, with three wins from their three games so far. Their last fixture was in fact away at Andorra, which saw a 1-0 victory that was too close for the comfort of many England fans.

England have two qualifiers in the space of a week, with a visit to Serbia on Tuesday, and it's a chance for new manager Thomas Tuchel to build some momentum towards next year's World Cup.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch England vs Andorra online, for free, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Andorra for free in the UK

You can watch England vs Andorra for free in the UK on ITV 1 and the ITVX streaming platform. Coverage starts at 4pm for an hour of build-up ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Watch England vs Andorra from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch England vs Andorra in the US

Fans in the US can watch England vs Andorra on Fox Sports 2 or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

England vs Andorra: Match Preview

On paper, England are making serene progress towards the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, it has not been plain sailing since the German manager Thomas Tuchel took charge late last year.

That 1-0 victory over Andorra last time out was, despite the three points, considered a let-down given the obvious weakness of the opposition, who would be expected to be swatted aside with ease. Just a few days later, the matter was compounded by a 3-1 defeat at home to Senegal. That one was only a friendly, but it piled some pressure on Tuchel's shoulders early into his succession from Gareth Southgate.

Now, after a few months away, and after the return of club football, Tuchel has a chance to build momentum towards next summer's World Cup. England are well on course to qualify, and they are likely to beat Andorra tonight, but the manner of the performances will become increasingly important.

Tuchel has made some big calls in his latest England squad, leaving out Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold and a Jack Grealish who looks re-born on loan at Everton. There are first call-ups for Spurs wing-back Djed Spence and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliott Anderson.

England are missing certain big names in the form of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer. That could leave Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton to sit in central midfield alongside Declan Rice, while the likes of Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, and Noni Madueke seek to occupy the attacking spots behind striker Harry Kane.

At the back, John Stones and Marc Guehi look set to start in central defence, Reece James appears to be Tuchel's first-choice right back, and Myles Lewis-Skelly should start on the left.

In goal, long-standing England No.1 Jordan Pickford is present and correct, with Dean Henderson and James Trafford also looking to push for the gloves for the World Cup.