How to watch Paraguay vs Ecuador: Live stream details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Paraguay vs Ecuador today as the South American sides face off in CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Key information ► Date: Thursday 4 September 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT (Friday) / 9:30am AEST (Friday) ► Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion ► Streaming: Fanatiz (US) ► FREE stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Paraguay will be hoping to complete the job and book their spot at next year's World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, after an impressive qualifying campaign.

They need just a single point to confirm their spot in next summer's finals after amassing an impressive total of 24 points from 16 games played.

Antonio Sanabria has four goals to his name and will be hoping to add just a couple more to his tally to safely see Gustavo Alfaro's side through. Ecuador are already through after an even more commanding campaign, losing just twice thus far.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Paraguay vs Ecador wherever you are in the world.

Watch Paraguay vs Ecuador for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Paraguay vs Ecuador for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Paraguay vs Ecuador online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Paraguay vs Ecuador from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Ecuador in the UK?

Paraguay vs Ecuador will not be shown on TV or streaming in the UK.

How to watch Paraguay vs Ecuador in the US

Fans in the US can watch Paraguay vs Ecuador on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm ET.

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Match Preview

During the last batch of qualifiers in June, Alfaro's side impressively beat Uruguay 2-0 thanks to a 13th-minute strike from Matias Galarza and a late penalty from Julio Enciso, though they did suffer a narrow 1-0 loss against Brazil most recently.

But despite that most recent defeat, Paraguay are still on course to qualify automatically, given that they currently occupy fifth position in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with 24 points, six clear of Venezuela in the play-off spot.

Los Guaranies have posted some superb home wins over Argentina and Brazil during qualifying, and despite Ecuador's fine form, confidence will be high that they can finish the job on Thursday.

Ecuador have been brilliant in their own respective qualifying campaign so far, and with just two losses to their name, they can already look forward to an appearance at next summer's World Cup.

They will compete in back-to-back World Cups for the first time in 20 years in 2026 and have a flurry of upcoming stars that means they could be considered some people's dark horse heading into the tournament.

Sebastian Beccacece's men have tied their last three games 0-0, failing to score in those clashes, but are now on an unbeaten streak of nine matches and will prove a tricky test for Paraguay.

They will also be without a number of injured stars on Thursday, including attacking midfielder Enciso, who is recovering from a meniscus tear. Furthermore, Mathias Villasanti is working his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be another big miss.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Paraguay 1-1 Ecuador

This one could be a sombre contest, with FourFourTwo expecting a 1-1 draw that would see Paraguay progress. Ecuador are the draw specialist, and this result would work for both parties.