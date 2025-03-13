How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channels

Rangers are looking to defend a 3-1 lead at home - here's how you can tune in

Hamza Igamane of Rangers is seen during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Rangers FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.
(Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce today, Thursday March 13, for the deciding second leg in the the 2024/25 Europa League tie, with all the details here on broadcast options globally.

Key information

• Date: Thursday, 13 March, 2025

• Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow

• Free stream: Tabii (Turkey)

• TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Scottish giants Rangers came away from the intense Istanbul atmosphere last week with a 3-1 victory, handing them a two-goal aggregate advantage to defend at Ibrox tonight.

That will give them confidence, as will the fact that they've been the better of the two sides throughout the Europa League, placing 8th in the opening league phase while Fenerbahce snuck through via the play-offs after placing 24th.

Still, Fenerbahce are a talented side with a savvy tournament manager in José Mourinho, so Rangers can't rest on their laurels for a single second.

It's sure to be a great atmosphere at Ibrox and you won't want to miss the action – read on for all the details on how to watch Rangers Fenerbahce live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce for free?

You can watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce for free, if you're in Turkey, the home of Fenerbahce.

Public broadcaster TRT is showing the game, which goes out on the main TRT1 channel on TV. The Rangers vs Fenerbahce free live stream will be on TRT's streaming platform, Tabii, which can be accessed via app or simply through a web-browser player without requiring registration.

Tabii is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Turkey or one of the other operating countries right now, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Rangers vs Fenerbahce, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99.

Watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and they also have a free trial at the moment.

Away from the US right now? You can still access your Paramount+ account by using a VPN to unblock. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.

