West Ham to auction match-worn shirts to raise money for Mexican earthquake victims

All proceeds from the auction, which will follow West Ham's London derby with Tottenham, will go to the victims’ families and survivors of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

The club will then double the auction money and donate it all to the relief fund #YoXMexico, set up by their Mexican striker Javier Hernandez and former Watford wingback Miguel Layun.

“We have all been moved by the news and devastating effects of Tuesday’s earthquake in Mexico,” joint-chairman David Sullivan told the club's official website. “While disasters like this can seem very far away from us, it is important that we still help where we can.

“Javier has joined forces with Layun to raise funds to help his fellow countrymen in their time of need, and we hope this auction will be able to raise a significant amount which can go towards their fund."

Former Manchester United striker Chicharito added: “Being so far from Mexico and seeing the suffering of our compatriots in the distance has been very painful.

“So, after discussing it, we decided to take the initiative for Mexico and give our people a helping hand."

