Who are the commentators and pundits on TNT Sports this weekend?

Which commentators are on duty for TNT Sports this weekend?

Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League sees Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Nottingham Forest welcome Brighton & Hove Albion.

Forest sit in third place in the table after a long unbeaten run that was brought to a shuddering stop thanks to a booting at Bournemouth last weekend. Brighton are ten points behind them and are the only team in the Premier League to have drawn ten games.

So, we're all set for an absorbing encounter and you can take it all in with a star-studded lineup from TNT Sports, all kicking off at 11.00am on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Lucy Ward will be on commentary alongside Darren Fletcher this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darren Fletcher will be the main commentator on Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

TNT Sports' top commentator will be joined on the City Ground gantry by Lucy Ward. The former Leeds United forward covered Arsenal and Manchester United fixtures in Europe in midweek.

Who are the pundits for Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Joe Cole on duty for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The studio team at the City Ground will be headed up by presenter Lynsey Hipgrave, with reporting from Jules Breach.

Punditry will be provided by former Premier League and England stars Joe Cole and Peter Crouch, both regular contributors on TNT Sports coverage.

Neither Cole nor Crouch played for either of Saturday's teams but a combined total of 98 international caps is all the proof that's needed that they know their way around a football match.

Sky Sports' team take over proceedings for the evening kick-off.