Who are the commentators for Kidderminster vs West Ham on BBC One?
By Conor Pope published
Kidderminster vs West Ham in the FA Cup is live on BBC One – but who's behind the mic?
Kidderminster vs West Ham is one of the games being shown on the BBC this FA Cup weekend, with the five leagues between the two sides setting up the potential for a classic cup shock.
The BBC's commentator for the game is Steve Wilson, with Dion Dublin joining him as co-commentator.
A familiar voice to Match of the Day viewers, Steve Wilson is a veteran of the BBC and does a lot of the big games. In 2018, he was given the FA Cup final by the Beeb for the first time.
Premier League legend and cult hero Dion Dublin scored 111 Prem goals across spells at Manchester United, Coventry and Aston Villa. The former striker is now the presenter of property show Homes Under The Hammer and appears on the BBC as a co-commentator, as well as on Sky Sports as a pundit.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
