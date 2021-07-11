Who is the referee for the Italy vs England Euro 2020 final?

FFT imagines it will be a tough job being the referee for the Euro 2020 between England and Italy at Wembley on Sunday night.

Bjorn Kuipers, from the Netherlands, is the man who has been handed the whistle for the occasion. He’ll be joined by fellow countrymen Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra running the lines, and Spain's Carlos Del Cerro Grande as the fourth official.

It will be Kuipers first major international final, although he did referee the 2018 Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille.

It will be his fourth game in charge at Euro 2020, having officiated two group stage games – including England vs Croatia – and the quarter-final match between Denmark and the Czech Republic. He has issued 10 yellow cards in the games so far, but no reds as yet.

The 48-year-old has been a regular of international tournaments since Euro 2012, and previously had a run in with Italy’s Marco Verratti.

He was referee for one of Manchester City’s Champions League ties with PSG this season, where it was alleged he swore PSG’s Italian midfielder – leading to an irate Mauricio Pochettino challenging him on the pitch.

The VAR team for Sunday’s match will be managed by Bastian Dankert, from Germany, and Juan Carlos Yuste Jimenez from Spain will be the reserve to the on-pitch assistants.

