Who’s got the best and worst kits in the Premier League this season? YOU decide...

Everybody these days loves a new kit launch, if only to see how creative manufacturers can be with their nonsensical jargon.

With more focus on marginal gains and athletic performance, today's dri-fit (see?), lightweight threads are ever-changing and usually interesting.

We've made a list of all 20 Premier League teams' home and away kits, so you can be the judge. Upvote the kits you rate, and downvote the ones that deserve a good old slating....