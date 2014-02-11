Why money's on Man United bouncing back and Tottenham toppling toothless Toon

Another midweek round of top-flight matches in England to tickle your tastebuds is upon us, and Bet Butler can help you boost yout bank account.



They've got tips on two of the Premier League games, starting with 7th against 2nd as both Arsenal and Manchester United look to bounce back from disappointing results last weekend; the Gunners being obliterated by Liverpool at Anfield and United dropping points at home to bottom-of-the-table Fulham.



Meanwhile, at St James' Park, the goals have dried up for Newcastle, who have failed to net in six of their last seven league games. The Magpies host Tottenham who are still harboring hopes of bagging fourth place after beating rivals Everton.



We'll also give you the lowdown on the sides missing key men and begging to be taken on - featuring Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Man United (Wed, 7:45pm)

Arsenal displays against the best teams continue to let them down - in the four seasons prior to this their record was a poor W10 D12 L18 against top-six finishers. They’ve lost all three trips to the current top seven this term, and while they’ve been better at home against these teams (W2 D2 L0), they are still unconvincing.

Man United also had a disappointing weekend but they have a great record against Arsenal, having won 7 of their last 10 meetings with just 1 defeat. United have lost their last 2 away games but will be desperate to prove they are still one of the league’s finest teams, and offer some value to get at least a point. Furthermore, while they’ve failed to win their last 2 games, which Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney both started, they have lost only 2 of 30 games since the start of last season with both starting compared to 11 of 33 matches otherwise. With Arsenal still reeling from the beating they took at Anfield, United should be backed at 1.85 on the Asian Handicap +0.5.

United have struggled defensively on the road this season, keeping just 2 clean sheets in their last 15 away games, but they've scored in all but 1 of their last 24 matches on the road. Twelve of those 15 games have had at least 3 goals, as have 6 of their last 10 trips to top-six sides. There have been 3 or more goals in 14 of Arsenal’s 18 home games since the start of last season when they’ve conceded, and Over 2.5 Goals looks good at 1.80.

Newcastle vs Tottenham (Wed, 7:45pm)

Newcastle continue to struggle with injuries and suspension as all of Loic Remy, Cheick Tiote, Fabricio Coloccini and Mathieu Debuchy are out, while Yoan Gouffran is a doubt. And, of course, they failed to replace Yohan Cabaye. They’ve scored just 1 goal in the 5 matches Remy has missed this season, while they've lost 7 of their last 11 home matches without Coloccini. Recent absences have hurt Newcastle’s form as they’ve failed to score in 6 of their last 7 matches, losing 5 times, and they’ve lost half their 16 home games against top-half sides since the start of last season.

Spurs have an excellent away record this season with a W8 D2 L0 record when excluding against the top three. Moreover, they’ve won 11 of their 14 trips to middle-third finishers last season and teams currently in the middle-third this term. At 2.35 Tottenham look good value for the win as they try to maintain their challenge for a top-four finish.

With Newcastle struggling to score, Under 2.5 Goals is a tempting price at 1.90. However, Spurs’ last 5 away wins have all come despite conceding and 71% of their away games since the start of last season have had more than 2 goals. Therefore the goals markets are probably best left alone.

Missing men

Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa)

Vlaar missed Villa’s game at the weekend and is a major doubt for their midweek clash against Cardiff. In the last 13 matches the Villa captain has failed to start they’ve picked up just 2 points, and Cardiff look a decent price to take all three points at 2.40.

Fernandinho (Man City)

Fernandinho has started 20 of City’s 25 games this season, but without him they’ve failed to score 4 times, including dropping points at Stoke, Sunderland and Norwich. Sergio Aguero is also still out, and without him City’s average supremacy has fallen by 50% from 1.46 points per game to just 0.73. Therefore Sunderland look a great price on the Asian Handicap +2.0 at 2.10.

Lucas Leiva (Liverpool)

Liverpool were superb on Sunday, but they failed to keep a clean sheet. Since the start of last season they’ve had clean sheets in 41% of the 41 matches Lucas has started, but just 27% of the 22 he’s missed, and they’ve also won just 2 of their 10 away games without the Brazilian. Fulham are coming off a great point at Old Trafford and look worthwhile supporting on the Asian Handicap +1.5 at 1.80.