Wolves squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

From Nuno to Bruno, it's all change in the dugout at Wolves as Bruno Lage gears up for his first season in charge.

Previously in charge of Benfica, the Portuguese will hope to improve on his compatriot's 13th-place finish last season.

While that may seem respectable - and really it is - Wolves had finished 7th in each of the previous two campaigns, having returned to the top flight in 2018.

Having got a taste for European football in 2019/20 - when they saw their side reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League - the Molineux faithful will no doubt be eager for more.

Nuno may have moved on to pastures new - Tottenham, to be exact - but Wolves' squad remains predominantly intact.

First choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio has left for Roma, but that was the club's only high profile departure of the summer.

He's been replaced by another Portuguese - this is Wolves, remember - in the form of Jose Sa, who's joined from Olympiacos.

Among the other new faces at Molineux are on-loan Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao - who plays international football for *checks notes* Portugal - and centre-back Yerson Mosquera, signed from Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

Raul Jimenez, meanwhile, may well feel like a new arrival. Wolves missed their star striker for the majority of last season after he suffered a broken skull in a horrific clash with Arsenal's David Luiz, and his return will be more welcome than any summer signing.

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, John Ruddy, Andreas Sondergaard

Defenders: Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Yerson Mosquera, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Roman Saiss, Max Kilman

Midfielders: Bruno Jordao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Owen Otwasowie

Forwards: Pedro Neto. Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao, Fabio Silva, Patrick Cutrone, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-chan

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

FPL Tips and tricks for FPL this season