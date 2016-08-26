You decide: Who should get in Sam Allardyce's first England squad?
By Joe Brewin
After Euro 2016, change might be afoot for the Three Lions with a new boss. But who'd get in if you were Big Sam?
England play Slovakia on Sunday, September 4 in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.
But who'll be in or out? After a dreadful Euro 2016 campaign, the new Three Lions chief has some key decisions on his hands – and that's just starting with who makes his first squad for a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
We want your opinions. Upvote those you think deserve to make the cut, and downvote the ones you'd rather see far away from contention...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.