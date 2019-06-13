The 20 best deadline-day signings in Premier League history

For just £5m, Cole must be considered one of the greatest bargains in Premier League history. Granted, Chelsea had to give up William Gallas in an exchange deal, but what Cole helped the club achieve more than proved his worth.

In nine years at Stamford Bridge the left-back won nine trophies, including one Premier League crown, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League – Chelsea’s first ever triumph in the competition. In total, he made 338 appearances and scored seven times.