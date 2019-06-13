20 of the craziest player vs fan punch-ups

Who'd be a goalkeeper? Not only is there a good chance they'll be punished for their mistakes, a team's custodian is also most vulnerable to attacks from invading supporters.

Shakhtar Donetsk shot-stopper Kanibolotskiy took a preventative course of action when a fan approached him in 2015. Not taking too kindly to having a middle finger thrust in his face, Kanibolotskiy shoved the supporter and grabbed him by the throat, sending his red beanie flying in the process.